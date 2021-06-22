France's Sarkozy faces jail term in campaign financing trial

Sarkozy’s lawyer, Gesche Le Fur, argued on Tuesday that her client could not be blamed for the amount of spending because “he was not aware of the fraud and did not order it. He signed no contract, no invoice, he accepted to restrict expenses. He is respectful of the values of the Republic.”

In addition to the former president, 13 other people are on trial, including members of his conservative Republicans party, accountants and heads of the communication group in charge of organizing the rallies, named Bygmalion. They face charges including forgery, breach of trust, fraud and complicity in illegal campaign financing.

Some have already admitted wrongdoing and detailed the system of false invoices that was meant to cover up the overspending.

Prosecutors requested mostly suspended prison sentences, and up to one year in prison for the Bygmalion co-funder.

The defendants “disagree on everything. The declarations are not credible, possibly they are lies,” Perree said.

Sarkozy retired from active politics in 2017, but is still playing a role behind the scenes within his party, The Republicans. French media have reported that he may end up supporting centrist President Emmanuel Macron, through an alliance with figures on the traditional right, in next year’s presidential election.

