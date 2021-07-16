Freedom or folly? UK's end to mandatory masks sows confusion

It’s not always obvious, though, what the risks are. Most scientists say masks can help curb the spread of COVID-19 by preventing people who may be unknowingly carrying the virus from passing it on to others. But studies suggest masks may be useful only if a high percentage of people wear them.

“There is evidence to suggest it does good, but only if everybody does it,” said Graham Medley, a professor of infectious disease modelling who is on a panel of scientists advising the British government. “I understand the government’s reluctance to actually mandate it. On the other hand, if it’s not mandated, it probably won’t do any good.”

But Robert Dingwall, a professor of sociology at Nottingham Trent University who is also a government science adviser, said letting people “find their own comfort level” is a sensible move.

“We need to tolerate each other’s different risk appetites,” he said. “We’ve had all this behavioral science in the background, trying to encourage compliance through amplifying fear and anxiety. And that really needs to reverse tack. We should stop talking about the dangerous situations and start talking much more about the safe ones.”