French ambassador ordered out of Belarus in diplomatic spat

PARIS (AP) — France says its ambassador to Belarus has been ordered out of the country.

In a statement Monday, France’s Foreign Ministry said Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste’s departure on Sunday was due to the “unilateral decision” of Belarusian authorities.

Local media say the move to kick the ambassador out is linked to the nonrecognition by France and other European Union countries of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s re-election in August 2020.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said the emergency departure of the French ambassador is connected with his unwillingness to present his credentials to Lukashenko.

“The head of the French diplomatic mission did not express readiness to complete the procedure for assuming office as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Belarus, which is stipulated by international law and generally recognized practice,” said Anatoly Glaz, press secretary for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

France’s Foreign Ministry explained that de Lacoste did not present his credentials to Lukashenko because it was “in line with the common European position of not recognizing the legitimacy of the outcome of the August 2020 presidential election.”