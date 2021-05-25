French company to light Eiffel Tower with renewable hydrogen

PARIS (AP) — The Eiffel Tower is set to be illuminated Tuesday using electricity produced from certified renewable hydrogen.

Energy Observer, a company based in the French city of Saint-Malo wants to make the most recognizable landmark in Paris a showcase for its carbon-free technology.

“The objective is to mobilize all French people, the general public as well as businesses and local authorities, around the hydrogen sector,” Energy Observer CEO Louis-Noel Vivies said.

French Finance Minister Bruno Lemaire and Ecological Transition Minister plan to attend the evening lighting event.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0