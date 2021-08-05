French constitutional court to scrutinize law on health pass

PARIS (AP) — A special French court is set to decide Thursday whether a new law that takes effect next week and would only allow access to cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel — and in some cases hospitals — for those with a COVID-19 health pass is in line with the country’s constitution.

The legislation was sped urgently through parliament last week as virus infections soar, fed by the highly contagious delta variant which now accounts for most cases in France.

Polls show a majority of the French support the pass. But vocal critics claim that it restricts basic freedoms by imposing limits on their movements outside home and implicitly renders vaccinations obligatory. Opponents have demonstrated around the country for the past three Saturdays, with more protests expected this weekend.

The Constitutional Council examining the law is a special court which, among other things, reviews the constitutionality of legislation.

Dozens of protesters have been holding sit-ins in front of the Council building in Paris for several days, and on Thursday police chased some out of a nearby square.