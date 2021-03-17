French court rules firefighters' sex with teen wasn't rape

PARIS (AP) — A top French court ruled Wednesday against upgrading the charges against three firefighters accused of having sex with a teenage girl from sexual assault to rape, the latest decision in a case that helped fuel efforts to set a legal age of sexual consent in France.

The victim has accused the firefighters of repeatedly raping her more than a decade ago, when she was between 13 and 15-years-old. The accused men have acknowledged they had sex with her, but insist the activity was consensual.

The woman and her mother appealed a lower court ruling that downgraded the charges from rape to sexual assault, which carries a shorter maximum prison sentence. Their lawyers argued that the French justice system doesn’t do enough to protect children from sexual violence by adults.

But France’s Court of Cassation ruled against reclassifying the charges, saying there “were insufficient charges against anyone for committing acts of rape.”

The three accused firefighters now will go back to court to be prosecuted for sexual assault.

Lorraine Questiaux, a lawyer representing the woman and her mother, told The Associated Press that the court had not given “any credible justification for the decision, and they passed the buck.”