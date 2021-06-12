French far-left chief floured in march against far right

PARIS (AP) — A French far-left leader got a face full of flour at the start of a Paris march Saturday against “the ideas of the far right,” days after the French president was slapped while greeting a crowd.

Unions, associations and left-wing political parties in France called for demonstrations around France a week before local elections and ahead of next year's presidential election, which is widely expected to once again put far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the final round.

Lawmaker Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of the far-left France Unbowed party, was taking part in the event in Paris when he got hit with a sack of flour. Melenchon has been at the center of recent controversy for statements against Le Pen's National Rally and notably raising the specter of violence.

Political leaders were not marching in unified ranks on Saturday. Jordan Bardella, No. 2 in the National Rally, was quick to denounce “any physical attack on elected officials." He noted increasing tension on the political landscape.

BFMTV, which spoke with the flour-thrower, said the young man claimed he was “against the political class” in general. He later told some reporters he identified as leftist but was disgusted with his political camp's failure to help regular people.