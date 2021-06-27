French far right beaten in regional elections

PARIS (AP) — Mainstream candidates delivered a stinging setback to France’s far right in regional elections on Sunday, thwarting its hopes of winning control of a region for the first time and slowing its momentum ahead of the presidential contest next year.

The Ifop polling agency estimated that the far right National Rally accrued no more than 20% of votes nationally, trailing both the mainstream right and the combined showing of green and leftist candidates.

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen quickly conceded that her party failed to win any of mainland France’s 12 regions. She immediately looked forward to next year's presidential vote, saying it “appears more than ever to be the election that allows for changes of politics and politicians.”

But the National Rally's showing Sunday suggested that it remains anathema to many voters.

Most notably, polling agencies said the National Rally was roundly beaten in the southeast, in the region that had been seen as its best chance of securing a breakthrough victory in the balloting for regional councils. As in previous national and local elections, voters appeared to have come together to prevent a National Rally breakthrough.