French government seeks to set age for sexual consent at 15

“Finally!” said Fatima Benomar, whose group Les Effrontees has pushed for tougher rules against sexual abusers of children. “It's very good that there is this revived debate, that there is an idea of a minimum age (of consent). ... This will make adults more responsible."

An effort to set France’s first age of consent three years ago in the wake of the global #MeToo movement failed amid legal complications. But it has gained new momentum since accusations emerged last month of incestuous sexual abuse involving a prominent French political expert, Olivier Duhamel. That unleashed an online #MeTooInceste movement in France that led to tens of thousands of similar testimonies.

The Justice Ministry is in discussions with victims’ groups about toughening punishment of incestuous abuse and extending or abolishing the statute of limitations on sexual violence against children, because it creates such deep trauma that it can take decades for victims to speak out. The law currently allows child victims to file complaints until they are 48.