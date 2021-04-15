French lawmakers OK security bill increasing police powers

PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament passed a security bill Thursday to extend police powers despite criticism from civil rights activists who fear it threatens efforts to denounce police abuse.

The bill was approved 75 votes for to 33 against at the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron’s party, which proposed the measure, has a large majority. The Senate has already adopted the bill.

“Policemen and gendarmes are the republic's children and they must be protected because they protect us every day," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said following the vote.

In an effort to quell criticism, lawmakers redrafted the most controversial article of the text. It now says helping to identify on-duty police officers with “obvious” harmful intent' will be punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a 75,000 euro-fine ($89,800).

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris in November to denounced the initial provision that was making it illegal to simply publish images of police officers with harmful intent.

Opponents still say the new draft still remains vague and subject to interpretation by police officers. They also fear it will intimidate people trying to fight police abuse and discrimination by taking and publishing pictures and videos.