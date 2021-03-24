 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
French navy seizes 6 tons of cocaine off African coast
AP

French navy seizes 6 tons of cocaine off African coast

{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — The French military says it seized 6 tons of cocaine with an estimated value of up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) from a cargo ship traveling off the west coast of Africa.

It was France’s largest-ever drug seizure at sea, and involved coordination with international partners, according to a statement Tuesday from the French military.

The statement said the cargo ship had traveled from South America.

Alerted to suspicious cargo, members of a French patrol in the Gulf of Guinea confronted the ship Sunday morning from their helicopter carrier. Military reinforcements were brought in to help remove all the cocaine, the statement said.

The helicopter carrier is part of France’s Corymbe mission aimed at helping countries in the region with security on what is a frequent trafficking route.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Momentum gains for US Senate filibuster reform

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge
World

Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.

No cigar: Interstellar object is cookie-shaped planet shard
World

No cigar: Interstellar object is cookie-shaped planet shard

  • Updated

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Our solar system’s first known interstellar visitor is neither a comet nor asteroid as first suspected and looks nothing like a cigar. A new study says the mystery object is likely a remnant of a Pluto-like world and shaped like a cookie.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News