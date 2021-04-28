French PM condemns 20 retired generals who warned of 'chaos'

“Those who run our country must imperatively find the needed courage to eradicate these dangers,” the commentary read, going on to state that firmly applying the laws of the land often sets things right. If not, civil war could “end the growing chaos.”

Castex said Wednesday that he condemned “with the greatest firmness this initiative which is contrary to all our republican principles, to the honor and responsibilities of the army.” He stressed that the retired generals "only represent themselves,” not the French army.

“It might have been an insignificant affair had it not been exploited politically.…How can people, and Madame Le Pen in particular, who aspires to exercise the responsibilities of the nation, condone an initiative that doesn’t exclude turning against the republican state?” he said.

Le Pen’s remarks carried special weight because, she could face President Emmanuel Macron if he seeks reelection in 2022. She lost to him in a 2017 runoff. After publicly agreeing with the retired generals, Le Pen, whose popularity is rising, reiterated her backing and said Tuesday she was surprised by the denunciations their statement drew.

Because they had committed themselves to France with their service, “Even if one doesn’t agree with them, we owe them respect,” she said on France-Info.