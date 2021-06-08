French President Emmanuel Macron slapped by member of public

Two 28-year-old men, including the man who slapped Macron and another accompanying him, were placed in police custody at 1.45 p.m. local time for alleged violence against a person holding public authority, the prosecutor's office of the city of Valence told CNN.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who is Macron's biggest political opponent, said physically attacking the President was "unacceptable," during a Tuesday press conference.

"We can attack him politically" but any violence against him should be condemned in a democracy, she added.

Macron was in the area to meet restaurant owners, ahead of Wednesday's easing of Covid-19 restrictions in France.

Macron is currently on a charm offensive, with France's presidential elections less than a year away and the country just weeks from regional elections on June 20 and June 27.

At the end of April, the President told regional press that he wanted to "go to the regions to take the pulse of the country, to get in contact with people." His political opponents say these presidential outings are actually campaign trips.

Macron is not the first French politician to be slapped in the face while shaking hands.