French security forces brace for anti-health pass protests

PARIS (AP) — France braced for more protests on Saturday against the upcoming special virus passes that will be needed to enter restaurants, as police took up posts along Paris’ Champs-Elysees to guard against an invasion of the famed avenue by rowdy demonstrators.

Some 3,000 security forces deployed around the French capital for a third Saturday of protests.

Legislators have passed a virus bill requiring the pass in most places as of Aug. 9 as virus infections are spiking and hospitalizations are rising. Polls show a majority of French support the pass, but some French are adamantly opposed. The pass requires vaccinations or a quick negative test or proof of a recent recovery from COVID-19 and mandates vaccinations for all health care workers by mid-September.

Four separate protests were being held Saturday in Paris, with “liberty” the slogan of the day. Marches were also called in other cities around France.

Participants in the two previous weekend protests included far-right activists and die-hard yellow vest protesters and others who believe the health pass limits their freedom. Police used water cannon and tear gas sporadically to deter violence, including after some protesters moved to the Arc de Triomphe, at the top of the Champs-Elysees.