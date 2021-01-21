French victims of child abuse speak out in new #MeToo wave

“I was 8. Abused by my grandfather.”

“Just one amid so many others. I was 6-7-8 year-old, I don't remember.”

Tens of thousands of people responded by sharing and commenting under the same hashtag.

Laurent Boyet, 49, was among those who tweeted. A police officer and head of the association Les Papillons ("Butterflies") fighting against child abuse, he published a book in 2017 to tell his story. He said he was raped by his brother, who was 10 years older than him, when he was between 6 and 9.

“I really hope society is going to have the courage to face the problem," he told The Associated Press. “We need to stop looking away.”

When he spoke to his mother, over 30 years after the abuse started, Boyet said she answered: “I believe you because I had doubts about it.”

"All the signals I had sent her, she got them but did nothing," he recalled.

"In 2021 we cannot keep quiet anymore, we need to take action,” he added.

Boyet's association started in September placing mailboxes in schools to allow children to express their distress through letters. Boyet said some of the written notes have led to legal action, including for alleged sexual abuse.