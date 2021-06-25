Frenchwoman who killed abusive husband faints in court as prosecutors seek sentence that could see her walk free

Bacot tried to get help from the police, she said in her book. Unable to escape from Polette's surveillance, she asked her son and her daughter's boyfriend to go to the police. But ​she said they were twice turned away by gendarmes who said the case did not fall within their jurisdiction, and that Bacot had to come in person.

"After that, we decided not to do anything, to give up the fight. Anyway, no one is ready to listen. For us, there is no exit -- all is lost," she wrote.

According to court documents, none of the staff present at the police stations had any recollection of seeing them and no records were found. During court hearings reported by Le Monde, both her son and her daughter's boyfriend at the time insisted they went to the police, according to Le Monde.

Activists have long pointed out the lack of support systems for victims of incest and domestic violence in France. Isabelle Aubry, President of Face à l'Inceste, a French support group that has been fighting for legislative changes to protect victims of incest and family violence and which provides support for victims, says the onus is on them to seek out help.