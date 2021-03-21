Friend: 2 Australian agriculture consultants held in Myanmar

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian couple working as agriculture development consultants in Myanmar are being detained at their home after the woman was not allowed to leave the country, a friend said Monday.

Christa Avery was refused permission to board a flight to Australia on Friday and she and her husband Matt O’Kane have been detained at their Yangon home since then, said their Sydney-based friend Tim Harcourt, a University of New South Wales economist.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement it was “providing consular assistance to two Australians in Myanmar,” but would provide no further details.

The couple were friends with Australian economic policy adviser Sean Turnell, who has been in detention since early February, Harcourt said.

Turnell was detained within weeks of arriving in Yangon from Australia to take up a job as adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, which was ousted in a military coup Feb. 1.

Australia has repeatedly demanded Turnell’s release. Two weeks ago, the Australian government announced it had suspended its defense cooperation with Myanmar and was redirecting humanitarian aid because of the military takeover and Turnell’s ongoing detention.