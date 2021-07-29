Fukushima laments a recovery without Olympic witnesses

“In playing our match today in Fukushima, I am really hoping our victory will give motivational methods to the people here," he said.

Among the handful of locals lucky enough to attend was 14-year-old Yuma Takara, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch standing feet from Japanese baseball great Sadaharu Oh.

Takara was 4 when he and his mother fled their home in Haramachi and ended up in Yamagata. His father, a student counselor named Shinichi Takara, stayed behind to ensure the safety of those at nearby schools.

Shinichi Takara said sports have been crucial for healing and normalcy in Yuma's life.

“I feel like through baseball, he has had various experiences and connected with many people,” Shinichi Takara said.

The hope was that the Olympics could do the same for many more in the region. Instead there are disappointments, tempered by the hope that Fukushima — and all it has been through — will still be remembered long after the Recovery Games have ended.

“I would like to think," Harada said, “that the time for people to see the recovery and reconstruction has just been delayed a little.”

