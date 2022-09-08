Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at 96. Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.
She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters. She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world.
Following the death of his mother, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for the coronation of King Charles III. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public.
People are also reading…
- Grizzly encounter resolves in cloud of bear spray
- New lodge, restaurant, cabins: Major development planned at historic Holland Lake Lodge
- 'FUPS House': Historic 120-year-old Missoula home on market
- Man jailed on $500K following arson allegations in Missoula
- Airport worker arrested after threatening to crash plane into Walmart in Mississippi
- Fires start and grow over hot, smoky weekend
- Milder Montana winters help European praying mantis go local
- A rental farce staged in a Missoula backyard
- Three fatal crashes reported in western Montana over Labor Day weekend
- Bill Speltz: Griz fans take heed, you've got what you need in QB Lucas Johnson
- 'We got the right guy:' Montana lights up Northwestern State in QB Lucas Johnson's debut
- Report lists Sanders County sheriff as possible Oath Keeper
- At least 10 Native American children reported missing in last 2 weeks
- Missoula mayor interviews underway
- Missoula murder suspect denies new sex assault charges
Full coverage: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dies; Charles becomes king
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- Associated Press, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne.
As featured on
Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known as the country rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy, and much more.
Queen Elizabeth II was the only monarch most Britons have ever known. Now her son Charles faces an enormous challenge: Building the same affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public.
🎧 Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. Listen to this special episode of our daily podcast for more details.
Most Popular
-
Grizzly encounter resolves in cloud of bear spray
-
New lodge, restaurant, cabins: Major development planned at historic Holland Lake Lodge
-
'FUPS House': Historic 120-year-old Missoula home on market
-
Man jailed on $500K following arson allegations in Missoula
-
Airport worker arrested after threatening to crash plane into Walmart in Mississippi
Print Ads
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!