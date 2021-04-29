Full lockdown takes effect in Turkey, people leave cities

People sit at a park in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a day before the latest lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. As cases and deaths soar, Turkey is going into a full lockdown Thursday and last until May 17. Residents will be required to stay home except for grocery shopping and other essential needs, while intercity travel only will be allowed with permission. Restaurants are allowed to deliver food.
People visit fields of blooming tulips on display in the Emirgan Park in Istanbul, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a day before the latest lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. As cases and deaths soar, Turkey is going into a full lockdown Thursday and last until May 17. Residents will be required to stay home except for grocery shopping and other essential needs, while intercity travel only will be allowed with permission. Restaurants are allowed to deliver food.
People shop at the local market in Istanbul, Thursday, April 29, 2021, a few hours before the start of the latest lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet came into effect late Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries and it's the first time that it is imposing a nearly three-week lockdown for the whole of the country.
People ride horses on the beach in Kilyos, northern Istanbul, Thursday, April 29, 2021, a few hours before the start of the latest lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet came into effect late Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries and it's the first time that it is imposing a nearly three-week lockdown for the whole of the country.
People sit in a park in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, April 29, 2021, just hours before the start of a three-week full lockdown. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet comes into effect later on Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" from Thursday evening until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries.
People sit in a park in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, April 29, 2021, just hours before the start of a three-week full lockdown. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet comes into effect later on Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" from Thursday evening until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries.
People queue for drinks at a park in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, April 29, 2021, just hours before the start of a three-week full lockdown. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet comes into effect later on Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" from Thursday evening until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries.
People visit the beach in Kilyos, northern Istanbul, Thursday, April 29, 2021, a few hours before the start of the latest lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet came into effect late Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries and it's the first time that it is imposing a nearly three-week lockdown for the whole of the country.
A couple walk a baby as people sit in a park in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, April 29, 2021, just hours before the start of a three-week full lockdown. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet comes into effect later on Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" from Thursday evening until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries.
People shop at the local market in Istanbul, Thursday, April 29, 2021, a few hours before the start of the latest lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet came into effect late Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries and it's the first time that it is imposing a nearly three-week lockdown for the whole of the country.
People sit on the beach in Kilyos, northern Istanbul, Thursday, April 29, 2021, a few hours before the start of the latest lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet came into effect late Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries and it's the first time that it is imposing a nearly three-week lockdown for the whole of the country.
A chair on the beach in Kilyos, northern Istanbul, Thursday, April 29, 2021, a few hours before the start of the latest lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet came into effect late Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries and it's the first time that it is imposing a nearly three-week lockdown for the whole of the country.
People shop at the local market in Istanbul, Thursday, April 29, 2021, a few hours before the start of the latest lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet came into effect late Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries and it's the first time that it is imposing a nearly three-week lockdown for the whole of the country.
People shop at the local market in Istanbul, Thursday, April 29, 2021, a few hours before the start of the latest lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet came into effect late Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries and it's the first time that it is imposing a nearly three-week lockdown for the whole of the country.
People shop at the local market in Istanbul, Thursday, April 29, 2021, a few hours before the start of the latest lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet came into effect late Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries and it's the first time that it is imposing a nearly three-week lockdown for the whole of the country.
A woman reads a book as people sit in a park in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, April 29, 2021, just hours before the start of a three-week full lockdown. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet comes into effect later on Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" from Thursday evening until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries.
By SUZAN FRASER
Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — People in Turkey stocked up on groceries, filled markets and left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast Thursday before the country entered its strictest lockdown of the pandemic.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a “full lockdown” that took effect at 1600 GMT (12 p.m. EDT) and will last until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 cases and deaths. It is the first nationwide lockdown lasting nearly three weeks. The Turkish government had previously opted for partial lockdowns or weekend curfews in a bid to reduce the economic impact.
Under the new restrictions, residents are required to stay home except for grocery shopping and other essential needs, while intercity travel is only allowed with permission. Restaurants are allowed to deliver food.
Some businesses and industries are exempt from the shutdown, including factories and agriculture, health care and supply chain and logistics companies. Lawmakers, health care workers, law enforcement officers and tourists are also exempt from the stay-home order.
Many people left large cities such as Istanbul and Ankara to spend the shutdown — which spans the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, as well as the three-day Eid holiday — at vacation homes on the coast. Bus terminals and airports were packed with travelers, while vehicles backed up in severe traffic at the entrance of the Aegean coastal resort of Bodrum, broadcaster Haberturk and other media reported.