Gaza man: After lengthy torture, Hamas forced me to divorce

Aman said he met her in 2018 after she separated from her first husband. He said she believed in the message of peace and joined his team in several discussions with Israelis. He asked not to publish her name, fearing it could bring her harm.

Any insinuation that a member of Hamas was friendly toward Israel is deeply embarrassing to the group. In an unrelated and far more serious case, Mosab Yousef, a son of one of Hamas’ co-founders, spied for Israel from 1997 to 2007. Now living in the U.S., he is a staunch critic of Hamas and the subject of a 2014 documentary.

Aman said his new wife was arrested with him but they were quickly separated.

“She doesn’t want you,” an officer told him. “It’s better you both divorce.”

For two months, he said, he resisted the pressure to break up. On June 28, she finally visited, telling him she had been released on bail.

“This was not the woman I knew,” he said. “She was full of weakness and fear.” Officers sat in the room.

He asked her if she wanted to end the relationship, and she said yes. “I know she did not say so from her heart and it was clear she was under heavy pressure,” Aman said. He refused to grant her a divorce.