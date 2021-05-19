Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars, blockade

Other turmoil also weighed on the system. More than two years of weekly Friday Palestinian protests at the border with Israel against the blockade produced a constant stream of casualties from Israeli fire — more than 35,000 injured, many with lifelong disabilities and around 100 still awaiting reconstructive surgery and amputations.

Now health facilities are struggling to handle both the casualties of war and the everyday needs of Gaza’s 2 million people.

"It’s layer-upon-layer of crisis. And there never is really enough time between each crisis to rebuild," said Matthias Schmale, the UNRWA director in Gaza. "The (health care) system has gradually been quite significantly weakened. I wouldn’t say it’s on its knees, but getting close."

Gaza health officials say at least 227 Palestinians, including 64 children, have been killed in airstrikes and more than 1,600 wounded. Twelve people in Israel have been killed by rockets.

The bombardment has driven more than 56,000 Gazans from their homes, fleeing into 59 schools run by UNRWA. The U.N. agency is providing them with water and basic hygiene supplies, including face masks. Unknown numbers more have taken refuge with relatives.