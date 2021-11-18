 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Georgia: Hunger-striking Saakashvili passes out in prison

  • Updated
  • 0

MOSCOW (AP) — Georgia's imprisoned former president, Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike for seven weeks, fell and lost consciousness Thursday, his lawyer said.

Lawyer Beka Basilaia said he had been visiting Saakashvili in prison when he collapsed. Basilaia said he was taken from the visiting room on a stretcher and that his condition is stable.

However, a medical panel formed by the public defender’s office said Thursday that Saakashvili’s health is deteriorating and that he should be transferred from the prison hospital to a civilian clinic where he can be adequately treated. The panel said Saakashvili is suffering kidney and neurological problems.

Saakashvili left Georgia in 2013 for Ukraine and was later convicted in absentia of abuse of power and sentenced to six years in prison. He was arrested Oct. 1 after returning to Georgia in the run-up to national municipal elections, aiming to support opposition forces.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill

LONDON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population.

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of violins, violas and double basses sounded at Venezuela’s military academy Saturday, then woodwinds, brass and percussion gradually joined in — and thousands of musicians, mostly children and adolescents, were playing with a single goal: setting the record as the world’s largest orchestra.

Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture

Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who is seeking to retrieve his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown said Friday he wants safe passage guaranteed for himself and his employees when they dismantle and remove the artwork called “Pillar of Shame,” which is at the center of a controversy.

Watch Now: Related Video

People protest against Brazil's Bolsonaro during Black Consciousness week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News