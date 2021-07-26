 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German business confidence sinks as virus clouds outlook
0 Comments
AP

German business confidence sinks as virus clouds outlook

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — German business confidence has dipped unexpectedly this month as increasing coronavirus infections help cloud businesses' outlook for the coming months, a closely watched survey found Monday.

The Ifo institute's business confidence index declined to 100.8 points in July from 101.7 a month earlier. It was the first decline since January. Economists had expected an increase to 102.5.

While managers' assessment of their current situation improved, their outlook for the next six months worsened significantly. Ifo said that their optimism was clouded by problems with the supply of raw materials and other products and by an upturn in coronavirus infections.

Germany’s infection rate remains very low compared with some other European countries, but it has been rising steadily since it bottomed out in early July. The increase is being fueled by the more contagious delta variant, which is now dominant.

The Ifo survey is based on monthly responses from about 9,000 companies across the German business spectrum.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Medalists allowed maskless photo-op on podium

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint
World

Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — A popular Chinese-Canadian singer, Kris Wu, has lost endorsement and other deals with at least 10 brands including Porsche and Bulgari after a teen-ager accused him of having sex with her while she was drunk.

Germans divided over restrictions for the unvaccinated
World

Germans divided over restrictions for the unvaccinated

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — German politicians were deeply divided Sunday over a warning by Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff that restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary if COVID-19 infection numbers reach new heights in the coming months.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News