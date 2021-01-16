 Skip to main content
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has chosen Armin Laschet as its new leader
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has chosen Armin Laschet as its new leader

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has chosen Armin Laschet as its new leader.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

