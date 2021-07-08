German court delays far-right party ruling, citing election

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany said Thursday that it won't decide before the country's national election in September whether the domestic intelligence agency can put the far-right Alternative for Germany party under observation due to suspicions of extreme-right sympathies.

The Cologne administrative court said it also won't rule before the Sept. 26 election on the party's bid to prevent the intelligence agency from publicly specifying how many people belong to its officially dissolved hard-right faction, known as The Wing.

The court said it originally planned to rule in early July, a sufficient distance from the election, but the complexity of the case and other factors got in the way. Therefore, out of “respect for voters' decision,” it now plans to rule in the first quarter of 2022.

Alternative for Germany, or AfD, entered Germany's national parliament with 12.6% of the vote in 2017 and is currently the biggest of several opposition parties.