 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German court faults Facebook's past handling of hate speech
0 Comments
AP

German court faults Facebook's past handling of hate speech

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court on Thursday faulted aspects of Facebook's handling of “hate speech," at least in the past. It ruled that the social network giant can't delete posts without at least informing users afterward, and must give users advance notice when it moves to suspend their accounts.

The Federal Court of Justice considered two cases dating back to August 2018 in which Facebook deleted comments taking aim at Muslim migrants and people of immigrant origin and suspended the users' accounts. It ordered the company to restore the posts.

The court found that Facebook wasn't entitled to delete the posts and suspend the accounts under its April 2018 conditions of use, which barred users from violating “community standards” and banned “hate speech," which it did not define more precisely. It said that “users of the network are inappropriately disadvantaged, contrary to the requirement of good faith.”

Facebook is entitled in principle to set standards that go above and beyond legal requirements and to reserve the right to delete posts and suspend accounts, the court said. But it must commit itself to informing a user at least after the event about the removal of a post, and to giving advance notice of plans to suspend an account — giving the user a reason for the suspension and the possibility to respond.

Facebook said in an emailed response that it welcomes the federal court's ruling that it is entitled in principle to remove content according to its own policies and to suspend the accounts concerned.

“We will examine the decision of the Federal Court of Justice carefully to ensure that we can continue to act effectively against hate speech in Germany,” it said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters continue battle against the massive Dixie Fire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Massive sandstorm engulfs city in northwest China
World

Watch Now: Massive sandstorm engulfs city in northwest China

A heavy sandstorm wreaked havoc on Sunday in northwest China's Dunhuang, where the ancient Mogao Caves are located. The sandstorm engulfed the expressway in a few minutes, turning the sky yellow and reduced the visibility to less than five meters, according to state media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News