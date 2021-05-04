German far-right crime rises; police arrest alleged neo-Nazi

Brinker said later that he had mistakenly forwarded the message and regretted doing so, and that he rejected “all forms of hatred and violence.”

Many in the AfD have expressed support for, and participated in, the regular protests in Germany against lockdown measures, organized by the so-called Querdenker movement.

The demonstrations have become increasingly violent, and the country's domestic intelligence service late last month said it had put some members of the loose-knit Querdenker movement under observation.

The protests have brought together a broad range of demonstrators, including people opposing vaccinations, others who deny the existence of the coronavirus, mask opponents, conspiracy theorists and others.

Seehofer said the protests have also attracted neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremists, and have regularly become violent.

“At these gatherings organized by the so-called Querdenker movement, attacks are directed against police officers and the press,” Seehofer said.

“Of the 260 reported crimes against journalists, 112 were related to corona" protests, he said. “I want to say here very clearly: These acts of violence are no longer about exercising a constitutional right (to demonstrate), but are acts of violence of a criminal nature that I condemn in the strongest possible terms.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0