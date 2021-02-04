 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German government prepares more economic help in pandemic
AP

German government prepares more economic help in pandemic

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's governing parties have agreed on more help for families with children and people on benefits, as well as tax help for companies, as they try to keep Europe's biggest economy on course to grow out of the pandemic.

Leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition agreed late Wednesday to give a one-time 150-euro ($180) bonus to families that receive child benefit, following a 300-euro bonus last year, news agency dpa reported. There also will be a 150-euro payment for people on welfare benefits.

Companies that have suffered losses because of the pandemic will be given greater scope to offset those losses against profits from previous years in their tax returns. And a cut in sales tax on food in restaurants and cafes, from 19% to the reduced rate of 7%, will be extended from the end of June to the end of next year. A program to help cultural facilities will be extended.

Restaurants, cafes and bars have been closed, except for takeouts and deliveries, since early November as part of a lockdown that was expanded in mid-December and is still in force. Its current expiry date is Feb. 14.

Merkel and state governors will confer next week to decide what, if any, restrictions can be loosened. New infections have decreased considerably in recent weeks, but they're still above the government's target.

The cost of the new aid measures is estimated at some 7.5 billion euros. Germany last year put together huge aid and stimulus programs — including an across-the-board cut in sales tax in the second half of 2020, which expired as planned on Dec. 31 and whose effectiveness has been questioned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town
World

Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

  • Updated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.

+28
Correction: Myanmar story
World

Correction: Myanmar story

  • Updated

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — In Feb. 1 coverage of the military coup in Myanmar, The Associated Press erroneously reported that an announcement of the takeover linked the move in part on the government’s decision to allow the November 2020 election to proceed despite the coronavirus pandemic. While parties aligned with the military had previously sought an election delay due to the pandemic, the reason was not cited in the formal announcement of the takeover.

+24
AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun
World

AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun

  • Updated

VENICE, Italy (AP) — In another year, masks would be a sign of the gaiety in Venice, an accessory worn for games and parties as big crowds parade about to show off their frivolous, fanciful costumes, especially ones with decorative face coverings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Clapper: Putin is afraid of Navalny and support he garners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News