 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German Greens finalize election pitch amid sag in polls
0 Comments
AP

German Greens finalize election pitch amid sag in polls

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environmentalist Greens are putting the finishing touches on their election pitch and preparing to formally endorse Annalena Baerbock as their candidate for chancellor, amid a slip in the party's poll ratings fueled in large part by its own mistakes.

The Greens led many polls after Baerbock, 40, was nominated in April to make the party's first run for Germany's top public office. But more recent surveys show outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc overtaking the Greens. A state election last weekend brought a big conservative win and a disappointing Green showing.

The party's prospects of at least a share in power after Germany's Sept. 26 national election remain promising. The Greens are still polling 20% or more — more than twice the 8.9% of the vote the party received in Germany's last election, in 2017. With Merkel stepping down after 16 years in power, no candidate has the advantage of incumbency.

A three-day online congress that opened Friday is considering a draft election platform that foresees speeding up Germany's exit from coal-fired power, raising carbon prices and massively increasing infrastructure spending.

Ahead of the meeting, prominent pragmatists cautioned activists against forcing through more radical demands that would turn voters off. The party leadership got its way on climate issues, with delegates voting down calls for an even steeper and faster increase in carbon pricing.

They also backed a pledge to introduce a 130 kph (81 mph) speed limit on Germany’s autobahn highways, many stretches of which lack any limits. Some members had wanted tougher restrictions, including on non-autobahn roads.

The Greens have taken heat from opponents lately over a string of missteps. Those include a poorly presented plan to raise gasoline prices and talk of ending short-haul flights — which they don't actually aim to ban — and a Baerbock resume had to be corrected.

“I obviously made a mistake there,” Baerbock told ARD television on Thursday, saying that her effort to produce a “very compressed presentation” of her career had led to misunderstandings. “And I am very, very sorry about that.”

Robert Habeck, who co-leads the party along with Baerbock, acknowledged as the congress opened on Friday that “we have made mistakes, and, in the harsh light of the early stage of an election campaign, little mistakes become big and mistakes become scandals.”

“We were annoyed about it, we have analyzed it and we will remedy the mistakes,” Habeck said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are aliens not coming to Earth because of the cost?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+22
Cruise ships restart in Venice, bring environmental protests
World

Cruise ships restart in Venice, bring environmental protests

  • Updated

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The first cruise ship since the pandemic wended its way Saturday through the heart of Venice, escorted by triumphant water-spouting tugboats and elated port workers as it traveled down the Giudecca Canal but also protested by hundreds on land and a small armada of wooden boats waving “No Big Boats” flags.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News