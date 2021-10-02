German Greens leadership steel party for government

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany's environmentalist Green party urged their members Saturday to seize the chance to join the country's next government so they can help tackle the challenge of climate change.

The Greens placed third in Germany's national election last week with 14.8% of the vote. They are in a strong position to form a governing coalition under the first-placed Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democratic Party, which came in fourth.

A coalition between the Greens, the Free Democrats and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc is also possible, but currently regarded as less likely. Merkel's party placed second in the parliamentary election with 24.1% of the vote, its worst-ever result.

One hitch for either coalition is the left-leaning Greens' long-standing animosity toward the Free Democrats' free-market ideology. Some commentators have described an alliance of the two parties as one between hippies and yuppies.

Robert Habeck, co-leader of the Greens, sought to sweep away delegates' concerns Saturday at a post-election congress in Berlin. Habeck told them that alliances should be possible even between parties that don't “think the same, feel the same, eat the same and sing the same songs.”