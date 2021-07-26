German Greens: Preventing climate disasters will be costly

Annalena Baerbock, left party leader and candidate for chancellor, arrives for the unveiling of a large-scale Green Party poster in Michendorf, Germany, Monday, July 26, 2021. With this, the Greens set the starting signal for the nationwide billboarding for the Bundestag election 2021.
In this July 15, 2021 file photo estroyed houses are seen close to the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany. Due to heavy rain falls the Ahr river dramatically went over the banks the evening before.
FILE - In this July 20, 2021 file photo Armin Laschet (CDU), Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, gives a press conference in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany,
The cemetery with the mourning hall is devastated after the storm in BadmNeuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday, Ju;ly 26, 2021.
Annalena Baerbock, left party leader and candidate for chancellor, arrives for the unveiling of a large-scale Green Party poster in Michendorf, Germany, Monday, July 26, 2021. With this, the Greens set the starting signal for the nationwide billboarding for the Bundestag election 2021.
The co-leader of Germany's Green party and top candidate for the upcoming national election Annalena Baerbock reacts during a press conference on the follow-up of the flood desaster, on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the house of the Federal Press Conference in Berlin.
The co-leader of Germany's Green party and top candidate for the upcoming national election Annalena Baerbock reacts during a press conference on the follow-up of the flood desaster, on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the house of the Federal Press Conference in Berlin.
In this photo taken with a drone, meadows to the left and right of a road are flooded, near the village of Rettenberg, Germany, Monday July 26, 2021. Thunderstorms with heavy downpours have caused flooding in the southern Bavaria region early Monday, with emergency services called out to attend inundated homes.
German Armed Forces begin to erect a temporary bridge over the river Ahr at Insul, Germany, Monday July 26, 2021, after devastating floods. Recent heavy rains caused deadly floods across the region, with some thousands of people displaced as towns and villages were inundated.
Heavy machinery helps sort debris at a temporary storage area, after devastating floods near Kreuzberg, Germany, Monday July 26, 2021. Recent heavy rains caused deadly floods across the region, with some thousands of people displaced as towns and villages were inundated.
An excavator loads construction debris and flotsam onto a truck after devastating floods, near Kreuzberg, Germany, Monday July 26, 2021. Recent heavy rains caused deadly floods across the region, with some thousands of people displaced as towns and villages were inundated.
Heavy machinery helps sort debris at a temporary storage area, after devastating floods, near Kreuzberg, Germany, Monday July 26, 2021. Recent heavy rains caused deadly floods across the region, with some thousands of people displaced as towns and villages were inundated.
BERLIN (AP) — The Green party candidate hoping to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany's upcoming election warned Monday that efforts to better prepare the country against climate-related disasters is going to be costly and will require tapping into additional sources of revenue.
Annalena Baerbock, whose party is trailing Merkel's center-right Union bloc in recent polls, said the Greens want to invest significantly more in prevention “and that will cost money.”
“There's no beating around the bush: protection against floods, rebuilding cities to make them resilient against climate change costs money,” she told reporters in Berlin.
Baerbock said the proposed measures could be paid for with money generated from carbon taxes or a softening of Germany's debt rules — an idea the Union bloc has ruled out.
The debate over climate change and its impact on Germany has been fueled by deadly floods that hit the west of the country earlier this month. Experts say such disasters will become more severe and frequent as the planet heats up.
Baerbock also accused the Union bloc's candidate, Armin Laschet, of having a “muddled” policy on climate change that she claimed “is a threat not just to the security of the people in our country but also to Germany as a location for industry.”