German high court overturns Berlin cap on rental prices

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's highest court ruled Thursday that a cap on rent prices implemented last year by Berlin's left-wing state government is unconstitutional and void, fueling an explosive political issue in an election year.

The cap was introduced in February 2020 by the state's governing coalition with the goal of preserving affordable housing in Berlin, which has seen rents rise significantly since it again became capital of a united Germany in 1991. The Social Democratic, Greens and Left parties make up the coalition.

The regulation meant that rents for some 90% of Berlin apartments were frozen at June 2019 rates for five years, and that new rents could not be above that level, while existing rents needed to be reduced to conform.

The policy has caused havoc in Berlin's housing market. Many landlords have included so-called “shadow-rent” clauses in new contracts - higher monthly rents that would take effect retroactively if the cap were overturned. Some tenants now face considerable back payments.

Though the cap only applied to Berlin, a city-state with a population of some 3.6 million, Deutsche Bank said in a research note that the court's decision could have a wide-ranging effect.