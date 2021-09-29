German kingmakers open talks toward forming new government

“In the search for a new government, we are sounding out common ground and bridges over things that divide us — and even finding some,” the posts read. “Exciting times.”

They didn't say how or when they will proceed or give any other details. The Social Democrats have said they would like to start exploratory talks as early as this week.

The only other combination of parties that would have a majority in parliament is a repeat of the often bad-tempered outgoing “grand coalition” of the two big parties, which neither of them wants.

Merkel's current coalition came about after the 2017 election when Lindner pulled the plug on talks on a possible alliance with the chancellor's Union and the Greens.

