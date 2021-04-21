German lawmakers approve 'emergency brake' virus rules

The legislation to apply an “emergency brake” consistently in areas with high infection rates is intended to end the patchwork of measures that has often characterized the pandemic response across highly decentralized Germany’s 16 states.

The lower house of parliament was voting on the plan Wednesday. The upper house, where state governments are represented, is due to consider the legislation Thursday. If approved by both, it would apply until the end of June.

“As hard as it is, as sick of it as we are, reducing contacts helps,” Health Minister Jens Spahn told lawmakers.

“We are again seeing 5,000 COVID-19 intensive care patients and rising, with the age of the patients sinking," Spahn said. "We want to avoid an overburdening of our health system, an overburdening that many of our neighboring countries have experienced painfully.”

Not far from the parliament's Reichstag building, police said about 8,000 protesters assembled, few of them wearing masks. Police said they would break up the gathering after organizers failed to get participants to comply with coronavirus restrictions.