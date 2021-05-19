German minister quits amid thesis plagiarism allegations

Giffey said in a statement that a university committee has now completed its examination and given her until June to respond, which she will. She didn't elaborate, but said the government, her party and the public need clarity now.

She said she stands by her claim that she wrote the thesis “to the best of my ability” and added: “I regret it if I made mistakes in this.” Giffey added that, if the university decides to revoke her academic title, she will accept that.

Giffey, who was the popular mayor of Berlin's Neukoelln district before joining the national government, will now concentrate on her bid to run the capital. The Social Democrats last month nominated her as their candidate to succeed lackluster incumbent Michael Mueller, a fellow party member who isn't seeking another term.

She wrote that she has said Berliners “can rely on me. I stand by that.”

Merkel said she accepted Giffey's resignation “with great respect but just as great regret,” praising her “passion and skill.”

But a senior figure in Germany's third governing party, the Christian Social Union, suggested that Giffey's “necessary and consistent” resignation wasn't enough.