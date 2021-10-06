German parties to discuss new government under center-left

A little later, the Free Democrats said they had accepted — though leader Christian Lindner sounded more cautious about the prospect. He said his party “will only enter a government of the center that strengthens the value of freedom and gives a real stimulus for the renewal of our country.”

Lindner, who four years ago pulled the plug on weeks of negotiations on a possible Merkel-led coalition with the Free Democrats and Greens, said his party's yardstick will be with whom it can implement most of its policies.

But despite his party's relative closeness to the Union, he noted that “the willingness to govern and unity of the Union parties are being debated in public.”

Questions have been raised over whether the center-right bloc is in any state to lead a new government after its candidate for chancellor, North Rhine-Westphalia state governor Armin Laschet, led it to its worst-ever result in the election. Both the Greens and Free Democrats also have complained of leaks from their bilateral talks with the Union.

Lindner said he set up a three-way meeting with Scholz on Thursday.