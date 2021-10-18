German reporters protest nixing of probe into tabloid editor

LONDON (AP) — Journalists at one of Germany’s largest newspaper groups have protested their publisher’s decision to nix a lengthy investigation into alleged abuse of power by the chief editor of the country’s top-selling tabloid newspaper.

A letter circulated on social media late Sunday accused Ippen.Media and its publisher, Dirk Ippen, of “breach of trust” for deciding to halt the report, which had been months in the making. The letter was dated Friday and the report was due to be published Sunday.

The investigation focused on Julian Reichelt, chief editor of daily Bild, who has faced scrutiny over his management style that allegedly included bullying and abusing his position of power toward female staff.

Reichelt, one of the mightiest figures in German media, was temporarily suspended from his post earlier this year but later reinstated, after Bild's publishing company Axel Springer SE said his actions didn't warrant dismissal.

In their letter, four leading members of Ippen's investigations team said their planned report would have brought “new and exclusive” information to light and had been thoroughly fact checked and approved by lawyers.