German train drivers' union calls new 2-day strike

BERLIN (AP) — A union representing many train drivers at Germany's national railway operator is calling members out on a new two-day strike starting Monday, the second round of walkouts in a bitter dispute with the company.

Claus Weselsky, the head of the GDL union, said drivers of passenger trains will strike from 2 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. Freight train drivers will start their strike on Saturday afternoon.

The walkouts follow a two-day strike last week that brought large parts of Germany's long-distance and commuter train systems to a near-standstill. Railway operator Deutsche Bahn “so far has shown no sign of relenting in the pay dispute it brought about itself," Weselsky said at a news conference Friday.

The union's demands include a 3.2% salary increase and a one-time “coronavirus bonus” of 600 euros ($700). GDL is at odds with Deutsche Bahn, among other things, about when increases should take place and over what period a wage agreement should cover.

State-owned Deutsche Bahn has lost billions since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, recent floods destroyed or damaged numerous railroad tracks.