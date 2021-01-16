Germany: race for Merkel party leadership goes to runoff

“We must speak clearly but not polarize,” he told delegates. “We must be able to integrate, hold society together."

Laschet said that “there are many people who find Angela Merkel good and only after that the CDU. He added that ”we need this trust now as a party" and that “we must work for this trust.”

Merz won 385 votes and Laschet 380 in the first round of voting. A third candidate, Norbert Roettgen, was eliminated with 224 votes.

After the runoff vote, Saturday's winner will be officially endorsed in a postal ballot — which is expected to be a formality but is required by German law.

Saturday's decision will end an 11-month leadership limbo in the CDU after Kramp-Karrenbauer, who had failed to impose her authority on the party, announced her resignation. A vote on her successor was delayed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It won't be the final word on who runs to succeed Merkel as chancellor. The CDU is part of the Union bloc along with the Bavaria-only Christian Social Union, and the two parties will decide together on the center-right candidate. The Union currently has a healthy poll lead, helped by positive reviews of Merkel's handling of the pandemic.