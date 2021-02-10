Germany defends Russia pipeline, mum on reported offer to US

Demmer added, however, that the government had “acted in a coordinated way” over the issue in the past — suggesting that other ministries and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had been involved in the discussion.

Scholz didn’t speak in parliament but Maas -- a member of his center-left Social Democrats -- accused the opposition Greens of playing for “sanctimonious spectacle” by forcing his appearance over “an event that has been public since last September.”

Maas also strongly defended sticking by the pipeline project.

“Anyone who fundamentally questions Nord Stream 2 -- and you can certainly advocate that opinion -- must also consider, at least geostrategically, what consequences that will have and what that means for Europe’s abilities to influence Russia,” Maas said.

A “complete economic isolation” of Russia, together with a “decoupling” from China, would push those two countries ever closer together, “and I don’t think that should be the strategy of the West,” he said. “So I am against tearing down all bridges to Russia in this context.”