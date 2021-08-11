Germany detains alleged Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors said Wednesday they have detained a British citizen who is accused of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man was detained on Tuesday in the city of Potsdam southwest of the capital based on cooperative investigations by German and British authorities. In keeping with German privacy laws, he was only identified as David S.

Prosecutors said he is suspected of having spied for the Russian intelligence service at least since November. Before his arrest, he worked as a local hire at the British Embassy in the German capital and allegedly passed on documents he received at work to the Russians, the prosecutors' statement said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said the German government took the spying allegations “very seriously” and would follow the case closely. Russian authorities have not yet publicly commented.

The British government provided few details about the embassy worker, saying that “an individual who was contracted to work for the government was arrested yesterday by the German authorities.”

"It would not be appropriate to comment further as there is an ongoing police investigation,” the statement said.