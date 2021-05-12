Germany eases travel rules for vaccinated as vacations loom

Asked whether Germany would recognize travelers' certificates for vaccines not authorized for use in the 27-nation EU, Spahn said this would depend on whether the shot reduces the risk of infecting others.

Vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, such as that made by Germany's BioNTech and U.S. partner Pfizer, have been shown to both protect from serious illness and significantly decrease transmission of the virus.

“The vaccines approved outside of Europe need to prove that they can reduce the infection risk to a similar extent,” said Spahn. “If that's the case then I have no problem with equating them (with EMA-approved shots), but I want to have proof.”

Like other EU countries, Germany has significantly accelerated its rate of vaccination after a sluggish start at the end of last year. Over the past week 5 million doses were administered in the country, a number the government aims to double as the vaccine supply grows.

Official figures show that a third of Germany's 83 million inhabitants had received at least one dose by Monday, while almost 10% had received both doses.