Germany expects vaccine deliveries to ramp up in 2nd quarter

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister on Monday welcomed the announcement by two pharmaeutical companies that they will deliver more coronavirus vaccines during the second quarter than previously predicted.

The Germany company BioNTech, which developed the first widely approved vaccine shot together with U.S. partner Pfizer, will provide Germany with an additional 10 million doses by the end of June. That takes the total expected from the company during the second quarter to 50.3 million jabs.

Rival Moderna is increasing its deliveries to 6.4 million for Germany during that period.

“The vaccination campaign is gaining speed significantly during the second quarter,” Health Minster Jens Spahn said.

Germany has also approved the vaccine made by AstraZeneca, though it is restricted to people aged 60 and over. Spahn indicated he expects the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to also be approved by European regulators.