Germany, France say Poland is obligated to respect EU rules

Critics point out that Poland's Constitutional Tribunal is a politicized body with several judges who were appointed illegally. They argue the tribunal has no authority to make a ruling that could be of enormous consequence to Poland's future in the EU and its place in the West.

The tribunal initiated its review on a motion from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after the European Court of Justice ruled in March that Poland’s new regulations for appointing Supreme Court justices could violate EU law. The EU's top court ordered Poland’s right-wing government to suspend the regulations.

Jaroslaw Kurski, first deputy editor of the liberal daily newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, had a message Saturday for Poland’s government as he called on people to protest Sunday: “You will not push us out of the European Union! You will not deprive our children of their dreams and their hopes for the future. If you want to head East, then by all means proceed, but do not drag us with you.”

Meanwhile, a far-right leader called “on all patriots who care about the sovereignty of our state" to join a counter-protest in Warsaw.

