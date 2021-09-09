Germany: Fraud trial of ex-VW boss delayed by health issues

BERLIN (AP) — Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn's trial on fraud charges in connection with the automaker's diesel emissions scandal has been delayed because of health problems, a German court said Thursday.

The Braunschweig state court said it decided to separate Winterkorn's case from that of four other defendants, who are set to go on trial Sept. 16 as planned. Proceedings against the 74-year-old Winterkorn will have to follow “at a later date,” it said, adding that it isn't currently possible to give a reliable forecast for when he will be able to face trial.

The court said the move was made necessary by Winterkorn's health situation and a recent operation. The trial had already been delayed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Judges ruled a year ago that Winterkorn must stand trial on the fraud charges. They found that car buyers suffered a financial loss when they bought a car without being aware it was equipped with illegal software.

Winterkorn, who has denied wrongdoing, resigned from Volkswagen days after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a notice of violation on Sept. 18, 2015.