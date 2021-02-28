Germany limits travel from French region over virus variant

The weekly rate of new infections in Moselle, at more than 300 per 100,000 people, is well above the average for France’s eastern region and the national average. In Germany, the number of cases per week currently stands at almost 64 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Robert Koch Institute recorded 7,890 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Germany over the past day, taking the total to over 2.4 million cases. The death toll rose by 157 to 70,045.

German officials have warned that virus variants such as the one first detected in Britain — known as B.1.1.7 — could spread more easily and fuel the infection rate at a time when Germany is slowly relaxing its lockdown measures.

“There are two trains rushing toward each other,” said Karl Lauterbach, an epidemiologist and lawmaker with the center-left Social Democrats.

He called for Germany to prioritize giving as many people as possible an initial vaccine dose, as some other countries have done, including with the AstraZeneca shot currently reserved for those under 65. Companies and schools should also carry out weekly tests, or more once possible, and those with a negative result should also be able to visit stores again.