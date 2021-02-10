Germany mulls shape of memorial to Polish victims of WWII

BERLIN (AP) — A panel of German and Polish experts on Wednesday started discussing what shape a memorial in Berlin to the Polish victims of World War II should take, embarking on a project mandated last year by the Germany's Parliament.

In a resolution approved by most parties in October, parliament called on the German government to “create a place in a prominent location in Berlin that, in the context of the special German-Polish relationship, is dedicated to the Polish victims of World War II and the Nazi occupation of Poland.”

It is also supposed to be a forward-looking concept that aims to “bring together Germans and Poles and so contribute to understanding and friendship, and to breaking down prejudices.”

Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939 and subjected its population to more than five years of brutal occupation. Around 3 million of the country’s 3.3 million Jews were murdered, as were more than 2 million other mostly Christian Poles.

That history has been a frequent source of tension between Germany and Poland.