Germany requires COVID tests for unvaccinated travelers

Germany's infection rate remains much lower than several other European countries, but it has been creeping higher since hitting a low of 4.9 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents on July 6. On Friday, the figure stood at 16.5 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week.

That is worrying officials at a time when the more contagious delta variant has become dominant in Germany and elsewhere in Europe, while vaccinations have slowed. By Thursday, 51.5% of Germany's population was fully vaccinated and 61.5% had received at least one vaccine dose.

Authorities are trying to come up with creative ways to whet more skeptical Germans' appetite for vaccination. On Friday, a vaccination center in the eastern town of Sonnenberg offered a free bratwurst to all comers — which, according to regional public broadcaster MDR, was met with a bigger uptake than usual in the first few hours.

Health Minister Jens Spahn noted that “in general terms, travel is easier with a vaccination — the vaccinated spare themselves testing and, in principle, don't have to go into quarantine.” He added that “the offer of vaccinations for everyone in the summer stands. We have enough vaccine.”