Germany says economy may grow 4% this year as pandemic eases

BERLIN (AP) — The German economy, Europe's biggest, may grow up to 4% this year as the coronavirus pandemic recedes, a senior official said Thursday.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier's comments marked the anniversary of the government's agreement on a stimulus package to help kick-start the economy, which included cutting value-added tax during the second half of last year and giving families a one-time 300-euro ($366) payment per child.

Other aid packages have helped keep companies above water during months of virus closures, while extensive use of a short-term salary support program has kept workers on payrolls and unemployment in check.

Last year, Germany’s gross domestic product shrank 4.9%. That was the biggest decline since the financial crisis in 2009, but Germany did better than several other European nations because manufacturing took less of a hit than services during the pandemic.

“We can say today that the economic motor is running again,” Altmaier said.

“We believe that the economy will grow by at least 3.5% this year, and I think it is even possible that we will achieve growth of somewhere between 3.5% and 4%," he added.